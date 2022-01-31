Roy Elbert "Bill" Crouch, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 13, 1926 to Earnest Albert and Mary Elizabeth Wilkerson Crouch. Bill was a retired factory worker and a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. He enjoyed fellowshipping with his friends, gardening, taking care of his yard and cattle farming. Services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Oak Dale Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Crouch III, Rev. Brandon Murphree and Rev. Ben Murphree officiating; burial will follow in the Warren Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his five daughters, Susan Murphree (Tim), Wonda Litton (David), Ronda Crouch (Ken), Lisa Crouch and Lynn Graham (Terry); two sons, Tim Crouch (Julie) and John Crouch (Lisa); one sister, Audrey Arnoult; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bobbie Virginia Rich Crouch; three sisters, Angie May, Wilma Wood and Earline Farmer; five brothers, Arlis Crouch, James Crouch, Arthur Crouch, Wilson Crouch and Will Ed Crouch; and two sons, Roy E. Crouch, Jr. and Kenneth Ray Crouch. Pallbearers will be Chad Crouch, Nathan Crouch, Robert Crouch, Weston Crouch, Hart Jumper, Caleb Grisham, Lethan Walker and Leyton Walker. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jimmy Dale Weeden. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 PM at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 2 PM at Oak Dale Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to BEAMS Bible Ministry in Gulfport, MS. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
