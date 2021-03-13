Dianne Francis Crubaugh, 81, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home in Brewer, Mississippi. She was welcomed into this world on November 14, 1939, by her late parents Howard Clayton Francis and Estelle Long Francis of Plantersville. Dianne graduated from Tupelo High School in 1957 before continuing her education at Mississippi College. After earning a degree in Home Economics, she worked as a Home Demonstration Agent, teaching homemaking and social skills through radio broadcasts and home visits. On March 9, 1963 she married John Howard Crubaugh. They lived in Iuka and Fulton before moving to Brewer in 1970. She taught home economics at Plantersville Jr. High School and Shannon High School. Dianne was an active member of the Brewer United Methodist Church where she played piano and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Tombigbee Indians camping club. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, reading, and traveling. Mrs. Crubaugh is survived by her husband, John H. Crubaugh of Brewer; 1 daughter, Deanna Crubaugh Schmidt of Austin, Tx.; 1 son, Joseph W. Crubaugh and wife, Jodie of Huntsville, Ala; and 5 grandchildren, Jake, Svannah, William, Tyler and Ana. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Billy Clayton Francis (Louzelle Francis). A Service of Death and Resurrection celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Brewer United Methodist Church with Rev. Edwin Temple officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Tuesday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. For the safety of all attending, please wear masks and adhere to all Covid-19 precautions. Pallbearers will be Tommy Cobb, Quitman Harris, Tommy Lauderdale, Jamie Lindsey, Rick Maharrey, Charles Maxwell, David Powell and Gene Williams. Memorial donations may be made to Sanctuary Home Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or to Brewer United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS. 38868 or a charity of your choice. The family sincerely appreciates the care and love given to Dianne by the wonderful staff at Sanctuary Home Hospice and her caregivers. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
