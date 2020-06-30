PONTOTOC -- Emmer Lee Crudup, 97, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Graveside. Services will be on Friday July 3, 2020 at Pontotoc City Cemetery . Visitation will be on Thursday July 2, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

