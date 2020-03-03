TIPPAH COUNTY -- Billy Gene Crum, 59, passed away Tuesday, March 03, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Thursday, March 5 at 2 PM at Jesus Name Community Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4 beginning at 5 PM at Jesus Name Community Church. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery.

