Billy Gene Crum. 59, lifelong resident of Walnut and well known logger, passed away Tuesday morning. March 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family following a brief illness. Services remembering the life of Billy will be at 2 PM Thursday, March 5 at Jesus Name Community Church with Bro. Gary Porterfield and Bro. Titus Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Billy was born March 19, 1960 in Walnut, the son of the late Billy Ray and Viola Box Crum. He received his education at Falkner High School and on December 20, 2007 married his beloved wife, Sheila Kay Rainey Crum who survives. A Christian and a member of the Masons, Billy was a valued employee of Waldon Trucking for 25 years as long as health permitted. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who loved sitting on his front porch drinking cold coffee--yes cold black coffee. His favorite pastime was picking the guitar with his friends in their band, "Borrowed Time". He and the band often played gospel music at many of the local churches and retirement homes. Known as the family comedian, Billy was happiest when his home was full of family, grandchildren and friends. He will live on in our hearts and memories. Visitation will continue today until service time at Jesus Name Community Church. In addition to his wife of 12 years, he is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Huggins, Rebecca Porterfield and Brandie Wommack (Dewayne Didly), all of Walnut, two sons, Gary Lee Humbers (Lori) and Michael Crum (Joani), both of Walnut, three sisters, Kay Wilbanks (Clarence), Diane Towery (Billy) and Kathy Barnes (Don) , all of Walnut, a brother, James Bates of Walnut, nine grandchildren, Brady, Savannah, Zyler, Levi, Kaitlyn, Jackson, Hunter, Makayla and August, a special nephew, Scottie Barnes and dear friends, Randy & Connie Waldon, Phillip & Mary Bates. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy and Hillie Lee "Bud" Bates, a special neighbor, Velma Foster and his loyal pet canine, "Buck". The family request that memorials by directed to Mississippi Kidney Foundation, 3000 Old Canton Rd, Ste. 110, Jackson, MS 39216 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Crum family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
