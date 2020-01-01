Elizabeth Crum, 90, was born on May 24, 1929 to the late Andy Clinton Prather and Junie Edgeston Prather. She departed her earthly life on December 27, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: her five children: Sandra Crum Braddock of Canton, MI, Barry (Ida Victoria) Crum of Detroit, MI, Shelia Crum of Corinth, MS, Artis Craig (Cassandra) Crum of Douglasville, GA, and Terry (Pat) Crum of Tiplersville, MS; twenty-one grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four sister-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery in Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you made a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.