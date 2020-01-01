Elizabeth Crum

Elizabeth Crum, 90, was born on May 24, 1929 to the late Andy Clinton Prather and Junie Edgeston Prather. She departed her earthly life on December 27, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: her five children: Sandra Crum Braddock of Canton, MI, Barry (Ida Victoria) Crum of Detroit, MI, Shelia Crum of Corinth, MS, Artis Craig (Cassandra) Crum of Douglasville, GA, and Terry (Pat) Crum of Tiplersville, MS; twenty-one grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four sister-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery in Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.