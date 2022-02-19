H.P. "Pete" Crum passed away February 18, 2022 at the age of 79 at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born July 10, 1942 to Marlin Crum and Ruth Guynes Crum in Alcorn County, MS. Pete was a Christian and faithful member of Springdale Baptist Church. He was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Pete worked in law enforcement since 1972 at City of Ripley and was Chief of Police at Blue Mountain. At the age of 68 he went to the Police Academy. He worked 12 years at Tippah County Sheriff's Department before retiring in 2020. He established and owned Ripley Monument Company for 37 years, owned New Albany Marble Works, Bolivar Monument Company, Middleton Monument Company and owned and operated Crum's Mini Storage. Pete loved the Lord, Law Enforcement and his grandchildren were so loved and meant so much to him. Visitation will be February 22, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Springdale Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Ripley Cemetery. Pete is survived by his wife: Linda Borden Crum of Ripley, MS; one son: Terry Crum (Crystal) of Jasper, TN; one daughter: Trena Luna (Randy) of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren: Ashley Luna, Chase Luna, Natalie Luna, Jase Crum; one brother H.T. "Tommy" Crum (Linda) of Ripley, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: J.C. Crum. Officiating will be: Bro. Stacy McKee, Bro. Tim Wilbanks, Bro.. Gary Hodum. Pallbearers will be: Karl Gaillard, Chris McAlister, Mitch Voyles, Michael Anglin, Craig Meadows, Michael Nance, Jeff Medlin, J.E. Hicks. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Springdale Men's SS Class, Bobby Storey, Mark Morton, Tim Graves, Billy Johnson. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.