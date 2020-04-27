Hettie Mae Crum, 87, a resident of Tippah County, passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at The Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service with Bro. Ronald Wilbanks officiating will be limited to immediate family only. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Crum was born in Alcorn County on February 16, 1933 to the late Alfred and Sarah Mohundro Crum.A member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a homemaker, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and gardening. Ms. Crum is survived by her nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Mullins and Margarette Dixon Garrett and two brothers, Donald and Pete Crum. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Crum family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
