Kenneth Clifford Crum, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka. Services will be on Monday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m. at graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

