Lynn Crum, 66, passed away Thursday, July 08, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11am at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Funeral. Visitation will be on Monday at 10 am until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME -TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).

