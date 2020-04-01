Mrs. Jessie Elaine Crum Prather was born in Tiplersville, MS to the late Mr. Frank Bell Crum and Ms. Amanda Lane. She departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Walnut Colored High School in Walnut, MS in 1957. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mr. Andy Clinton Prather. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Ms. Cheryl Long, loving grandchildren, Cornell Prather, Jessica Prather, Brittney Long, Amanda Long, Dijon Long and six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 3rd at 1:00 pm at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.