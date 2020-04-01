Jessie Crum Prather

Mrs. Jessie Elaine Crum Prather was born in Tiplersville, MS to the late Mr. Frank Bell Crum and Ms. Amanda Lane. She departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Walnut Colored High School in Walnut, MS in 1957. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mr. Andy Clinton Prather. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Ms. Cheryl Long, loving grandchildren, Cornell Prather, Jessica Prather, Brittney Long, Amanda Long, Dijon Long and six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 3rd at 1:00 pm at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com

