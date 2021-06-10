Margie Ballard Crumby, 96, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Woodland, MS. She was born February 24, 1925, to Hiram W.I. Ballard and Mary Bell Ballard in Webster County, MS. She graduated in the Class of 1942 from Mathiston High School and attended Wood Junior College. She was a loving wife and mother, and also a retired business owner having owned and operated Margie's Beauty Salon for 48 years in Woodland, MS. She was a dedicated member of Mantee Baptist Church and served as a teacher in childrens education and also as a Sunday School teacher for adults for most of her life. Visitation will be Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, 10:00 am at Mantee Baptist Church with services following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Zachery Sanford officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mantee. Survivors include her son, Garth William Crumby of Woodland; her daughters, Margie (Rick) Largent of Jackson; Mary Garth (Ricky) Moore of Woodland; Fran (David) Barrentine of Madison; and her grandchildren, Aimee Daigle, Katy Nance, Mimi Kimball, Mary Purvis, Melanie Burrow, Brad Hayden, Courtney Harris, Michael Barrentine, Jenny Barrentine, and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Garth Floyd Crumby; her parents; her son, James Lee Crumby; and her brothers, Eldridge Ballard, James Ballard and Billy Ballard. Pallbearers are Charlie Daigle, Fred Nance, Jamey Burrow, Alex Purvis, Brad Hayden, Hayden Harris, Michael Barrentine, and Steve Armstrong. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mantee Baptist Church Building Fund, 1151 Main Street, Mantee, MS 39751 or Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 359 Mt. Pleasant Road, Mantee, MS 39751. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is assisting with the arrangements. Friends can leave online condolences at calvertfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.