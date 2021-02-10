Wallace Franklin Crumby, 96, went to be with his lord and savior on February 9, 2021. He enjoyed serving God in his church and was a Christian example to both family and friends. Wallace enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as working in his tomato garden. He was born on April 22, 1924 to the late Johnny Franklin and Zula Pearl Crumby in Water Valley, MS and graduated from Water Valley High School in 1942. He married Inez Crumby on September 27, 1946, and moved to Tupelo in 1956. There he became the district Plant Manager with South Central Bell and retired after 40 years of service. As a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, member of the senior adult choir, and was given the "Deacon Emeritus" award for his years of faithful service. He was a charter member of the Civitans Breakfast club, a Master Mason, and member of the Telephone Pioneers. As a Staff Sergeant, Wallace served as a waist/turret gunner on a B24 Liberator bomber in the Mighty 8th Air Force during WWII from 1943-1945. He flew 35 combat missions over Germany with his twin brother, who was a tail gunner on the same airplane, which was permitted only after a special request by the brothers that they not be separated. For his service Wallace received The ETO ribbon with 3 battle stars, good conduct ribbon, the air medal with 5 oak leaf clusters, and the distinguished Flying Cross. After moving to Tupelo he became a member of the 8th Air Force Historical Society. A celebration of life service, with military honors, will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Harrisburg Baptist Church with visitation from 2 PM to service time. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Wallace is survived by his daughter, Janet Hallstrom (Jeff) of Flemming Island, FL; five grandchildren, Alesha (Preston) and Jennifer Garrett, M.D. (Brett) both of Corinth, Meredith Park Ph.D (Jeremy) of Germantown, TN, Jill Bennett, Pharm D. (Brandon) of Jacksonville, FL. and Jeff Hallstrom II of Jacksonville , FL; seven great-grandchildren, Emma and Olivia Knight, John Worth and Jack Garrett, Cooper Byers and Cayson Park, and Tyler Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Inez Crumby; his daughter, Kay Crumby Hussey who died July 11, 2017; two brothers, John Lynn and Hollis Crumby; and two sisters, Mildred Fitzgerald and Janie Ruth Hillhouse. Memorials may be made to the Harrisburg Baptist Church Building Fund, 4685 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801, or The Baptist Children's Village, c/o Harrisburg Baptist Church. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
