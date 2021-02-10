Wallace Crumby, 96, passed away Tuesday, February 09, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Services will be on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 3 PM at Harrisburg Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 PM - service time at Harrisburg. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

