Donnie Ray Crump passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his home in Baldwyn. He was born November 1, 1968 to the late Annie Margaret Crump and was fortunate to have two fathers Tommy Price and Wilson Holland. Don was employed 15 years at H. M. Richards in Baldwyn. He was a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Mary E. Crump, Margaret Theresa Hartley, Janie Crump, and Stella Holland: brother, Billy Ray Crump. His memories is cherished by his wife of 22 years; Patricia Billips Crump of Baldwyn, MS; children: Quincy Miller, Kyler Grice both of Baldwyn, MS, Dominque McGee(Lang) of Guntown, Christopher M. Billups of Fulton, MS Josh Crump (Precious) of Ripley, Jade Crump of Baldwyn; stepson, Tyler Billips (Miya) of Baldwyn: two sisters, Verlin C. Washington of Tupelo, MS and Mary Ella Price of Baldwyn; two brothers Ray Crump of Baldwyn and Jerry Dalyrimple (Gloria) both of Baldwyn; two sister-in-laws, Angie Bilips, and Michelle Shinault (Randy) all of Baldwyn brother in-law Milton Gerome Billips (Tonya) of Baldwyn; mother and father in-law Milton Harvey Billips jr. (Dorothy) of Baldwyn; grandchildren:Jocory Miller, Melina Harris, Laiken Billips, Keiazha McGee, LaKendria Miller and Kendricks Miller; a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation is today Wednesday, July 27, 2022 4-6p.m. and funeral services is Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church in Baldwyn. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.