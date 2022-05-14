Marylinda June Wofford Crump passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 80. She was the daughter of Daniel Hezzie Wofford and Avie Lee Mayes Wofford; she was born July 18, 1941, in Vernon, Alabama. A virtual attendee of Saltillo First United Methodist Church, June had an unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior. Her favorite activities were playing bingo, find-a-word puzzles, and connecting with friends through Facebook. June was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. Her greatest joy however, came from spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. June is survived by four children, Renee Crump Seymour and her husband, John Jefferson "Jeff", II of Columbia, Maryland, Van Crump and his wife, Tammy of Wiggins, Dewayne Crump of Saltillo, and Eddie Crump and his wife, Pam of Saltillo; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one special sister-in-life, Ann Garrett of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hezzie Wofford, and Avie Wofford Goodwin; and two sisters, Vaudine Agy, and Uneeda "Cooter" Bailey. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
