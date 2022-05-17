Linda Jane Kiddy Crump, 73, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County, following an extended illness. Services honoring the life of Mrs. Crump will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be Thursday from 11AM until time of service. Burial will follow in the Amaziah Baptist Church Cemetery in Union County. Mrs. Crump was born May 9, 1949, in Alcorn County, to the late Mackie Lester and Martha Lucille Mullins Kiddy. She received her education from the Myrtle School district and was employed for many years in the furniture industry with Bench Craft and in later years as a private caregiver. A Christian, Mrs. Crump attended Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat as long as her health allowed. Her favorite past times included sharing time with family, baking, reading, tending her garden and listening to old time gospel music. She had a servants heart and always wanted to help anyone in need. Those left to cherish her memories include three sisters, Ruby F. Rollins, Lottie Bunn (Chuck) both of New Albany, and Rose L. Ferguson of Ripley, two brothers Bud Kiddy of New Albany and Jack Kiddy (Debbie) of Myrtle, two grandchildren, Samantha L. Proffitt, and Tammy J. Christenson and one great granddaughter, Zoie N. Shiers and was looking forward to meeting her newest great granddaughter Amelia Jane Proffitt that is due in late July. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robert Crump, one son, Charles Randall Crump, one sister, Dottie Ferguson, and two brothers, John Kiddy and R. J. Kiddy. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Crump family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
