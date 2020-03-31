On Monday, March 30, 2020, God reclaimed his own. Ms. Marine Crump, 90, went home to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born on March 6, 1930, to the late Elsie Davis and Joe Brandon. She was united in holy matrimony to Ollie Buford Crump. Ms. Marine confessed hope in Christ at an early age. She was a member of St. Paul M. B. Church under the leadership of Rev. L. T. Mabry. She was a faithful member of the church, as well as the motherboard and previously on the kitchen committee and choir. She enjoyed fishing, working in her flower beds, and cooking. She was best known for her fried chicken and her sweet potato pies. Ms. Marine was truly a sweetheart and she will be missed by many. She was the proud mother of nine children. One of her beloved children preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories four loving daughters: Irene Crump, Virginia Crump, Teresa McMillian, and Carolyn Crump all of Amory; four loving sons: Willie James Jenkins of Climax MI, Clarence Crump of Aberdeen, MS, Jimmy Crump of Starkville, MS and Frankie Crump, Sr. of Amory, MS; two brothers: Robert (Iola) Davis, Sr. of Wren, MS and Willie Frank (Jerlene) Davis of Toledo, OH; and a host of grandchildren, great & great-great grands, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Mrytle Haynes and one daughter, Annie Mae Davis. A Private (Immediately Family Only) Homegoing Service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm at St. Paul M. B. Church with the Rev. L. T. Mabry officiating. The viewing will be from 2 - 5:00 p.m. today at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel Burial will follow in the United Memorial Cemetery, Amory, MS.
