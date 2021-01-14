Sherri Huddleston Crump, 54, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born August 2, 1966 to Robert John Huddleston Jr. and Janice Adams Woods York in Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing board games, word puzzle books, and camping. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday January 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday January 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her father; Robert John Huddleston, Jr. of Tupelo, mother; Janice Adams (Richard) York of Arab, AL, daughters; Kayla (Christopher Gilmore) Lansdell of Tremont, and Kara Lansdell of Tishomingo, 2 sons; Anthony "A.J" Lansdell of Belmont, and Tyler Seth (Elizabeth) Harrison of Red Bay, AL, 8 grandchildren, 2 sisters; Angie Adams (Johnny) Yielding of Golden, and Donna Huddleston Counts of Tremont, and 2 brothers; Mark Renfroe and Shayne (Darla) Adams, both of Golden. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Adams. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
