U.S. Army Veteran Virginia Crump, 66, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at NMMC - Tupelo, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 30, 1956, to the late Willie Anderson and Marine Crump. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age at St. Paul MB Church, where she served on the greeter's team and usher board. She attended West Amory High School and graduated from Amory High School class of 76. She also attended Jackson State University. She enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1977. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter #30 and American Legion Post 239. Ginger had a love for laughter and fun. There was never a dull moment with her. She enjoyed watching football games and Lifetime movies. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her son, Joshua (Labrette) Crump; sisters, Irene, Teresa, Carolyn Crump; brothers, Willie Jenkins, Clarence, Jimmy, Frankie Crump. She also leaves her sisters and brothers, Lisa (Vincent) Brownlee, Larry (Sharon) Sanders, Rev. Maurice (Gloria), Jimmy, Brenda, and Michael McIntosh, Willie Mae, Dennis, Lamont, Elbert, Guyvester Latham, Rosie (Kelvin) Monroe, Leeotis Hubbard, Kenneth, Kennedy, Harold, Jackie Meaders; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sisters, Priscilla Latham, Evelyn Anderson, and brother, Willie Floyd Meaders. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at St. Paul MB Church, with Rev. L.T. Mabry officiating. Visitation will be today from 2 - 5:00 pm at Darden & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the United Memorial Cemetery,
