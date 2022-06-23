William Crump, 74, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00am at Soul City Church, 226 Whitfiled Street, Jackson, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 3-6pm at Collins Northside Church, 461 West Northside Drive, Jackson, MS. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Pocahantas, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.