Billy Joe Crumpton

Billy Joe Crumpton, 61, died Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Guntown, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL to Jimmy Lee and Erma Sue Holland Crumpton. He worked at Mueller Brass for eighteen years and was retired from the U.S. Army National Guard. There will be no funeral services. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 26, 5-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL assisted the family. He is survived by two daughters - Brittany McCullough (Lany) and Brandy Crumpton; one son - Logan Crumpton; six grandchildren - Abriana McMillen, Zeke McMillen, Skyleigh Crumpton, Luke McCullough, Connor McMillen and Gavin McCullough; one great-grandchild - Zander Henry; one brother - Allen Crumpton (Rebecca) and two nephews, Joseph Crumpton and Jacob Crumpton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cherry Crumpton.

djournal.com

