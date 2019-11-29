Helen Whitten Bailey Crumpton, 76, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28, 2019 at Sunshine Inn in Myrtle where she had resided since becoming ill. Born in Chickasaw County on April 22, 1943 to the late James Wesley and Polly Young Whitten, Helen resided in the Verona area most of her life. She graduated from Shannon High School in l961. Helen worked many years at MTD in Verona and was a self-employed beautician owning, with her sister, the Hair Zone. A lady with a witty, engaging personality, Helen loved her family especially her 40 grand and great grandchildren, who knew her affectionately as Ma-Maw. She loved cooking, gardening especially growing beautiful roses, quilting and listening to Elvis sing. In her more youthful days, she enjoyed scuba diving and riding motorcycles. Helen was a member of the Galilean Baptist Church. She will be missed by a large and grateful family. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. John McAlister officiating. Private burial will follow in the Whitten family plot at Palmetto Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM-5 PM today (Sat) and from Noon-service time on Sunday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Helen is survived by her daughter, Michelle Crumpton of Kansas City, Missouri; her sons, Joe Bailey (Sonja) of Pontotoc, Mike Bailey of Pontotoc, and James Bailey (Tammy) of Saltillo; 3 sisters, Betty Farris of Pontotoc, Patty Young (Harry) of Belden, and Debbie Whitten (Gary) of Belden; 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; 4 nieces, including a special niece, Bobbie Weaver (Jerry) of Pontotoc, and 5 nephews; and her beloved dog, Angel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Crumpton in l992, her parents, a sister, Shelia Hall, and a brother, Wesley "Sonny" Whitten. Pallbearers will be Sam Lackey, Adam Warren, Corey Franks, Brandon Bailey, Joe Young, Jr., Anthony Whitten and Richard White. The service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Liive-streaming at 2 PM Sunday and for 90 days thereafter.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.