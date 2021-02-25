Judy Kay Crumpton went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 24, 2021 at 8:21 pm in Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Judy loved spending her days caring for her grandchildren and spending time with family. You could find her happiest in her Coca Cola kitchen with her Grand-daughter Brooklynn Crumpton who lived with her chatting it up like old friends. She cherished her thousands of family photos that she loved to take, her Dachshund, Clyde and taking care of her flowers and plants. She worked for Bassett Furniture, as a private childcare giver to many children and finally as a Patient Care Assistant for Magnolia Nursing Home. She was also a loved member of New Prospect Primitive Baptist Church in New Albany, MS where she attended as often as her health allowed. Judy was born on May 12th 1953 to Emmitt and Elsie Faye McMillen of Mantachie, Ms. She was married to her beloved husband Donald Crumpton of New Albany, MS for 29 years. Her children are Daughter Wanda Matias of Tupelo, MS (Anthony), Son James Tate of New Harmony, MS (Heather), Stepson Derrick Crumpton of Ecru, MS (Joan), Stepson Keith Crumpton of New Albany, MS (Ashlee) and Daughter April Crumpton of Fulton, MS. She was also lovingly called Momma Judy by her Stepson David Glen Tate (Tupelo, MS) from a previous marriage. Together they had 12 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren. Her Brothers and Sisters are Sue Stillian of San Francisco, CA (Gary), Junior McMillen of Tupelo, MS (Paulette), Lora Sudduth of Tupelo, MS(Jimmy) and David McMillen of Tupelo, MS. She had a host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins that all held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her Father-in-law Jess Walker, her sisters Faye Stillian, Ann Bridges and a Stepson Jackie Dale Tate. Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Elder Steve Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Cemetery in New Albany. Pallbearers will be Josh Jones, James Tate, Keith Crumpton, Jay Tate, Judd Tate and Eli Crumpton. Honorary Pallbearers are Derrick Crumpton, David Tate, David McMillen, Jimmy Sudduth, Junior McMillen and Gavin Crumpton. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a. m. until 1:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
