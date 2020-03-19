Daniel Monroe Cruse, 77, died at Sanctuary Hospice House on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a battle with lung cancer. Daniel was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on February 28, 1943 to the late Monroe Cruse and Loradell Lewis Cruse. He lived all his life in Mississippi and Louisiana where he spent his working time as a welder/diesel mechanic in the shipyard industry. Before retiring, he drove a truck for MPI. His roots were well established as much of the Cruse family in the Bethany Church of God of Prophecy west of Okolona. An avid lover of all God's creation, Daniel was happiest when in the woods or fields deer or squirrel hunting or fishing. He was a large fan of "Wheel of Fortune." Being from a large family, Daniel enjoyed gatherings, intense conversation with family and friends, and being with his beloved Pekinese named Russ Russ! A service celebrating his life will be at 3 P.M. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jim Jackson and Bro. Randy Clardy officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 P.M. to service time only. Daniel is survived by the mother of his four children, Mary Ella Roberts of Southern Illinois; his children, Daniel Ray Cruse (Winnie) of Lousiana, Rose Maria Rice (Bill, Jr) of Southern Illinois, Brenda Sue Wade (Rodney) of Texas, and Edward Lynn Cruse (Becky) of Okolona; his brothers, Jimmy Cruse (Brenda) of Nettleton and Melvin Cruse of Okolona; his sisters, Nola Jean Son (Jim) of Tupelo, and Lorena Reynolds (Bobby) of Okolona; a special friend, Wayne "Spook" Earnest of Okolona; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew him as "Ole Man" and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ned Cruse. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 6:10 pm
