Lonnie Faye Rooker Cruse, at age 85, realized the promises of her lifelong faith and met her Creator from her daughters residence in Belden on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. "Miss" Faye was born on November 3, 1936 in "Shake Rag" south of Okolona to the late Leondus Rooker and Elizabeth Jane Townsend Rooker. She grew up and lived all her life in Chickasaw except for the last 8 years when she resided with her daughter, Judy , in Belden. She and Herbert Cruse, a local furniture pioneer, married on Nov. 23, 1954, a marriage of 54 years until his death on March 8, 2008. Faye worked for Meadow Sportwear and retired from Futorian Furniture where she was an office clerk. A sweet soul with a perfect disposition, Faye loved her daughters and their families and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved the outdoors, gardening and growing things, reading especially Danielle Steele books, sewing , working puzzles and loving on her dogs and cats. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Today (Friday, Dec. 10, 2021) at First Baptist Church of Okolona with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman and Bro. Bobby Poss officiating. Dustin Tutor will deliver family reflections. A graveside will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today only. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Faye is survived by her three daughters, Judy Cruse Dempsey (Danny, deceased) of Belden, Donna Cruse Henry (Walter) and Susie Cruse Henry (Ken) all of Okolona; Granny's grandchildren whom she doted over, Odis Henry (Ashley), Julianna Dempsey, Lauren Dempsey, Daniel Dempsey, Beth Tutor (Dustin), Colby Henry (Haley) and William Dempsey; the great grandchildren, Hannah, Matt and Joseph Henry and Blaze Tutor, Henry Reese, Anna Beth Tutor and Farris Dempsey. 1 brother, Thomas Allen Rooker (Bobbie) of Okolona and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tn. 38501 or to First Baptist Church, 432 West Main, Okolona, MS. 38860. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides at Sanctuary Home Hospice for their loving care of their Mom.
