John Melvin Cruse, 66, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022 at his Chickasaw County residence after a long battle with cancer. John as he was known by many or Melvin by most of the family, was born Feb. 17, 1956 in Chickasaw County to the late Monroe Cruse and Loradell Lewis Cruse. He grew up there and attended the public schools. He spent much of his life working in the home building/renovation industry where he was a master craftsman. John Melvin enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He loved his grandchildren and PaPaw was their hero. A service celebrating his life will be held at 4 PM Thursday, August 11, 2022 from the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating. Burial will follow in Boones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM Wednesday (8/10/22) and from 3 PM-service time on Thursday all at Holland, Okolona Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include his caregiver and former wife, Cynthia Cruse of Okolona; his children by choice, Quintavian Reeves (Erica) of Beavertown, Ala., Jesse Reeves (Megan) of Pontotoc, David Harington of Corinth; Lanelle Harington of Nettleton, Crystal Reeves of Shannon, Donna Reeves of Wren, and Brenda Smiley (Doug) of Amory; his sisters, Lorena Reynolds (Bobby) of Okolona, Nola Jean Sons (Jim) of Tupelo; his brothers, Jimmy Ray Cruse (Brenda) of Nettleton, a special half brother, Michael Cruse (Tina) of Houston and several half brothers and sisters; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Daniel and Ned. Pallbearers are Javorious McIntosh, James Jones, Alan Estes, Justin Estes, Sam Yoder and Michael Cruse. Honorary pallbearers are Deon Ware, Chris Juranek, Jeff Word and Tom Smith. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
