Mrs. Mary M. Cruse, 88, died at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home December 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Chickasaw County on June 24, 1931 to M.L. Cruse, Sr. and Carrie Whitt Cruse. She attended school at Egypt and Okolona. Mary was a longtime seamstress for Meadow sportswear and Unique Chairs, retiring in 1983. She attended Bethany Church of God of Prophecy since childhood and had been a member for over 55 years. She was a Sunday school teacher and an avid reader of the Bible, and could quote many scriptures. Her strong belief in her faith would always sustain her through life's trials and disappointments. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Monroe, Granville, and M.L. Cruse, Jr.; and 3 sisters, Lillie Franks, Gladys Reed, and Shelby Cruse. She is survived by 2 sons, Gary Whitlock of Harrison, Arkansas, and Terry Whitlock (Rita) of Pontotoc; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Delores Franks Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Ora Franks. A very special thank you to Judy Dunn and the staff at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home for the care provided to Mary. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., today (Tuesday), December 31, 2019 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, Okolona, MS, with Rev. Blake Stalans officiating. Private burial will follow at Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon to service time at the church. Pallbearers will be her nephews and cousins, Larry Franks, Darrell Franks, Jackie Dean Cruse, Jimmy Cruse, Daniel Cruse, and Donnie Wayne Sullivan. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
