Betty Carolyn Culpepper, 68, passed away November 30, 2020 at her home. She was a graduate of Algoma High School, a member of Midway Baptist Church, and retired from Rex Ashley and Company after 30 years. She loved her family with all her heart. She is survived by her favorite daughter, Carey Cossey (Brad); her two sons, Craig Burger and Jason Burger; four grandchildren, Ariel Burger Ray (Jon), Alyssa Burger, Logan Burger, and Mac Cossey. She was preceded in death by her Dad, James Culpepper; mom, Marie Warren; sister, Suzy Culpepper; and brother, David Culpepper. Services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jamie Culpepper, Allen Brown, Logan Burger, Mac Cossey, James Silver, and Tommy Aydha. Visitation will be Friday, December 11th, 5-8PM and Saturday, December 12th, 1PM until service time.
