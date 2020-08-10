TIPPAH COUNTY -- Jack Junior Culver, 83, passed away Friday, August 07, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, August 12 at 2 PM at Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11 beginning at 1 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

