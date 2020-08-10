Jack Junior Culver, 83, resident of Ripley and former resident of Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully Friday evening, August 7, 2020 at his daughter's residence following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Culver will be at 2 PM Wednesday, August 12 at Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley where he was a member. Bro. Warren Harrell will officiate and Personal Reflections will be given by his grandson, Billy Wayne Decanter. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Culver was born June 22, 1937 in Holly Springs, the son of the late Jack Culver Sr. and Kitt Teasner Culver. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 2 years and for much of his life was employed by the LaSalle Mobile Home Corporation and the Benchcraft Corporation before his retirement. A "people person" and blessed with a strong work ethic, Mr. Culver will be remembered as someone who enjoyed being busy and was known for his willingness to help others. Watching westerns television movies and drinking his favorite "Pepsi" were pastimes he enjoyed. Visitation will continue today until service time at Faith Fellowship Church. Memories will be shared by two daughters, Joyce Decanter (Marshall) and Barbara Wilbanks (Billy), two sons, James Culver and Billy Culver, all of Ripley, twelve grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Taylor Culver, a sister, Ester Lee Alberson and daughter in law, Debra Culver. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Culver family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
