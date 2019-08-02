WATERFORD, MS -- Kevin Ray Culver, 40, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home in Waterford. Services will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 12 noon until service.

