UNION COUNTY -- Emmit Clifton Culver, Sr., 57, passed away Wednesday, April 08, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in Union County. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Tuesday, April 14 at 2 PM at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in the Laws Hills Community. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.