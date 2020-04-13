Emmit Clifton Culver, Sr. 57, a resident of Etta and the Pinedale Community, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in Union County following an extended illness. Graveside Services for Mr. Culver will be at 2 PM Tuesday, April 14 at Mount Moriah Cemetery in the Laws Hills Community. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care Emmit was born August 26, 1962 in Aurora, IL, the son of George Culver, Sr of the Pinedale Community and the late Birdie Jones Culver. He was a graduate of the Aurora, Illinois Christian Academy, proudly served his country in the Unites States Army Reserve and was employed in restaurant management industry. A Christian, Mr. Culver will be remembered for his love of good food & fellowship with his family and friends, movies, karaoke and special times shared with his son. He will be greatly missed. A Christian, Mr. Culver moved with his family to Union County over twelve years ago. He enjoyed good food and fellowship with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of movies, karaoke and special times he shared with his son. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Kristen Culver of Myrtle, one daughter, Jamie Culver of Illinois, three sons, Emmit Culver, Jr. of Minnesota, Malachi Loveland of St. Louis, MO and Cody Culver of Myrtle, a sister, Stacy Culver of the Pinedale Community, three brothers, George Culver, Jr. of Illinois, Randy Culver of Ecru and Dave Culver of the Pinedale Community and six grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Culver familyat nafuneralsandcremations.com
