BURNSVILLE -- Bobby Earl Culwell, 77, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence in Burnsville. Services will be on Sunday, May 17 at Glendale Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Glendale Baptist Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.