DENNIS, MS -- Don Cumberland, 61, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence in Dennis, MS. Services will be on Monday, July 20, 2 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 18, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS.

