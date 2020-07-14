Cornelia Ruth Cummings, 93, was born September 8, 1926 to the late Jonathan and Pherlina Thornton. She departed this earthly life and entered her heavenly home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Cornelia grew up in the Poplar Springs community in Shannon, MS where she attended Poplar Springs CME Church. Years later, Cornelia was one of the founding members of Jesus New Testament Holiness Church in Blue Springs, MS where she once served as choir president, Sunday School teacher, church Mother and Treasurer. She remained faithful until her death. She was a true warrior and lived a Holy Ghost filled life for over forty years. Cornelia was joined in holy matrimony to Tom C. Cummings, Sr. and together they shared and loved thirteen children. Her pastimes were cooking, canning, quilting, gardening and spending quality time with her family. The joy of her life consisted of caring for children. To continue her life and legacy, she leaves three sons; Willie George Thornton (Dorothy), of Belden, MS, Robert O. Thornton (Verna) of St... Louis, MO, Lee A. Williams (Annie) of Pontotoc, MS, four daughters; Mary Williams of Mooreville, MS, Vera Nabors of Belden, MS, Wanda Wells (Leo) of Tupelo, MS and Perceta Berry (Aron) of Belden, MS, three brothers; Joseph Thornton of Tupelo, MS, Samuel Thornton, Sr., (Bessie) of Belden, MS, Mitchell Thornton, Sr. (Marie) of St. Louis, MO, one sister-in-law; Betty Cummings of Tupelo, MS, thirty-two grandchildren, fifty-five great-grandchildren, a host of great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jonathan and Pherlina Thornton, her husband; Tom Cummings, Sr., her son; Frank A. Williams, her brothers; Atwell, George, Reuben and William Thornton, her sisters; Mary Thornton and Cloteria Cayson. Graveside Service will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at Jesus New Testament Holiness Church in Blue Springs, MS. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
