PHEBA, MS -- Gloria Jean Cummings, 69, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dixie Community Cemetery, Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Dixie Community Cemetery. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery.

