Jesse Cummings (77) passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a member of Carolina Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming, hunting, riding motorcycles and cutting up with family and friends. Services will be 4-6 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Jesse is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Cummings of Booneville; his son, Jason Cummings (Michelle) of Booneville; his brothers, Harold, Jerry and Roy Cummings all of Booneville; his sisters, Shirley Henderson and Mary Herring of Booneville; his daughter-in-law, Amy Owen of Tupelo; his grandchildren, Braxton (Addie Riley), Blaine (Courtney), Luke Malon and Memphis and his loving pet/friend, Scooter. He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse F. Cummings; his parents, Clarence and Kirsey Cummings; his brother, Billy Cummings and his sister, Francis Essery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
