SMITHVILLE -- Martha "Lillie" Cummings, 89, passed away Sunday, February 09, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on February 13, 2020; 1:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Smithville. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM - 12:50 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel.

