Mary Jane Cummings, 61, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2021, at North MS. Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 11:00 am at Friendship CME Church ,Dorsey MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 3:00 pm -5:00 pm at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.