Mary Janet Cummings, 75, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Care Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm at at Adams cemetery . Visitation will be on Thursday evening, May 20, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Adams Cemetery.

