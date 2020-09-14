Mary Louise Nolen Cummings born February 2, 1927 passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, J. N. Cummings and 2 son-in-laws, A.G. Covin and Joe Wright. She Is survived by three children ;Jerry (Donna), Carol Wright, and Jeanie Covin. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Richie Wright ( Audra), Camie Cummings, Mark Covin (Diane), Jay Cummings (Marla), Jeff Wright ( Laura) , Andy Wright, and Michael Covin ( Jennifer), 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Mary spent most of her career in retail. Many of those years with Egger's Department Store. In her later years she worked with Lawson Grimes and his catering business. Mary was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church where she was affectionately known as "Miss Mary". Mary spent her days loving on her dog, doing her yardwork, quilting, and visiting with her neighbor and best friend, John McArthur. Mary will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Riverbend Baptist Church with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time.
