Mantachie — Juanita "Nita" Cummings, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 24, 1929, in Mantachie, to Roy and Lorene Stanley Hulsey. She was a member of Mantachie First Baptist Church. She was a 1948 graduate of Itawamba Agriculture High School. She then graduated from Draughon's Business College in Memphis. She had a long and distinguished business career, having started work in 1951 at the Bank of Tupelo (now Bancorp South). She helped organize Bancorp South branch bank in Mantachie in March, 1962. She moved back to Tupelo in 1967, because of her husband's job. She worked three years with Tupelo Public Schools, then as Deputy City Clerk with the City of Tupelo. Upon retirement, she was executive secretary at the Peoples Bank and Trust Company. She was active in community and civic affairs, and enjoyed traveling and flower gardening. Nita had a deep and abiding faith. She was a dedicated prayer warrior for her family and friends. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Jeff Cummings (Betty) of Tupelo, and Rick Cummings (Jennifer) of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Jon Cummings of Tupelo, Laura Cummings of Denver, CO, and Jeffrey Cummings (Jessica) of Foreman, AR; one sister, Wilma Reed of Mantachie; one niece, Alison West of Tupelo; one great niece, Katie Oswalt of West Point, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Gene H. Cummings, who died, March 15, 1989; and her parents. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mantachie First Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
