Smithville - Normadine "Dene" Cummings passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Dene was born on April 25, 1935, to her parents Grady and Eula Mae Benton. Dene was one of eleven siblings, seven boys and four girls. She grew up in a time where everyone helped out, girls in the house and boys farming. They all got their turn picking cotton in the fields. They were a close knit family, everyone loving and looking out for each other. As she came of age, she had jobs working in garment factories and department stores. Later on in life, she attended classes at ICC and MUW. Before retiring, she spent 25 years managing apartment complexes in Smithville. Dene married and had a daughter, Susan. Dene brought her daughter up in church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was a member of Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist church. She was always interested in her church family and involved in church activities. Dene dedicated her life to looking after her family, including her parents, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and grandchildren. She loved cooking and sewing and spent many hours gardening and preserving fresh vegetables and fruits. Two of her favorite hobbies were horseback riding and flying airplanes. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Reeves (Harry), Smithville, and Glenda Pearce, Fulton; Johnny Cummings, Amory; grandchildren, Dee Dee Jackson (John), Parham Community, Marie Rogers (Joe), Mantachie, John Lance Cummings, Evergreen Community, Jason Young (Kelly), Virginia; great-grandchildren, Bo Rogers, Clara B. Rogers, Jack Henry Rogers, Collin Young, Breanna Young; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her many brothers and sisters. Her service will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Amory, with Bro John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park with her family and friends being the pallbearers. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.