Roy Lillard Cummings, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Monroe County, on August 10, 1938, to the late Troy Columbus Cummings and Leona Lann Cummings. Roy grew up in the Smithville area and went to work at a young age. He met the love of his life, Margaret Jetton Cummings, and they were married on November 1, 1957. Together they were blessed by God with a son and over 62 years of marriage. He worked for Scribner Equipment where he worked Maintenance Construction for over 20 years. He was a great husband, father, and loved his family with all his heart. He was a hard worker who provided for his family for many years. He was a member of Pearce Chapel Church, in Smithville, and his faith in God is what sustained him through the years. In his free time, Roy liked to spend time with his family, watch hunting shows, and go fishing. He was passionate about St. Jude and caring for children who were burdened with cancer. He liked to listen to Country and Gospel music. Roy had a heart full of love and everyone that knew him loved him. He leaves a legacy of love and memories behind for his family to treasure forever. Roy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Jetton Cummings; son, Mike Cummings (Jennifer), Amory; grandchildren, Casey Cummings (Brittany), Chase Crosby, Reid Crosby, Brock Cummings, Maggie Kate Cummings; great-grandchild, Cash Cummings; brother, Charles Cummings; sisters, Madine Webb, Irene Gregory, and Jean Kendrick; several nieces in nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Willard Cummings. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS with Bro. John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pearce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, and pallbearers will be Barney Vann, Doug Stevens, Kenny Summerfod, Mickey Horne, Johnny Cummings, Terry Cummings, and Gilbert Addington. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Please share your memories and condolences with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
