STRAYHORN, MS -- Jeffery Lee Cummins , 22, passed away Thursday, October 08, 2020, at his residence in Millington, TN. Services will be on Wednesday October, 14, 2020 at Community Funeral Directors-Coldwater. at Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Flag Lake Cemetery.

