83. passed away on Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 at her residence in Aberdeen. Annie Sue Cunningham was born to her late parents, Daniel Cunningham and Alice Bailey on Sept. 11, 1936 in Chickasaw Co. Annie Sue Cunningham is survived by two sisters; Betty Doss of Prairie and Emma Jean Walker of Detroit, Michigan. The visitation will be Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. The service will be Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Springs MBC with Rev. Nollen Elzie officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

