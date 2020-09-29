81, passed away on Mon., Sept. 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Betty Cunningham-Doss was born to her late parents, Daniel Cunningham and Alice Bailey on Sept. 25, 2020 in Chickasaw Co. Betty Doss is survived by four daughters; Greta McCullough (Bobby) of Columbus, Bernice Haynes of Prairie, Donna Davidson (Charles) of West Point, and Lakeisha Rena Doss of Hendersonville, TN. One sister; Imogene Walker of Detroit, Mich. There are nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The visitation will be on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial . The service will be Sat., Oct., 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Third Union Cemetery. Face masks are required and safety measures will be in place. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
