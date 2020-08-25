Geraldine Hamblin Cunningham, age 91, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. Geraldine was born in Tupelo but spent most of her life in Baldwyn. Geraldine was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn, serving as a Sunday School teacher in the children's department for 53 years. She loved to cook and entertain guests, often hosting visiting ministers and their spouses in her home. Geraldine worked for many years as a cashier at the family owned Cunningham's Food Mart in Baldwyn. Her entire life was devoted to serving and ministering to others. Her three great loves were cooking ,working in her yard, and spending abundant time with her family. All the children in her large extended family loved to visit at "Nene's". Having a true love for people, she leaves many treasured friends of all ages, each of whom has held a very special place in her heart. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Mitch Grisset officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. She leaves behind her loving husband of 73 years, James Milton "Jimmie" Cunningham; two sons, Jerry Cunningham (Carolyn) of Greenville and Mike Cunningham (Joann) of Belden; along with one brother, Billy Hamblin, Sr. (Janice) of Tupelo; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Gladys Gardner Hamblin; three brothers, Jack Jr., Paul and Bobby Hamblin; also preceding her in death was an infant son, Timothy Nix Cunningham. Visitation was Tuesday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.